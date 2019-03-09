|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Deborah Kay Miller, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 6, 1955, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Pinckney Miller and Eunice McAbee Miller.
Deborah was a librarian with the Greenville County Library and a member of the Knitting Club.
Survivors include her uncle, Harold Miller (Ruth) of Winchester, VA; and aunt, Marianna Miller of Hendersonville, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, David Keith Miller.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by the Rev. Mike Royal. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019