BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Debra Ann Dellinger, 57, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Dellinger was a native of Anderson and a daughter of John Dellinger and the late JoAnn Sewell Dellinger. She was employed by Ingles Markets for 13 years.
Survivors include sons: Forrest and Paul Taylor of Spartanburg; daughters: Maranda Golden (Casey) Allen of Boiling Springs and Paula Taylor of Anderson; brothers: Jimmy Dellinger of Gaffney, Johnny Dellinger of PA, Bobby Dellinger of Nevada, and Wayne Bratcher of Belton; sister: Adelle Hines of Anderson; eleven grandchildren and special friend: Richard Putnam. She was predeceased by a brother: Calvin Dellinger.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2020