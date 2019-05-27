|
|
GREER- Debra Sue Bradley Offhaus, 62, passed away May 24, 2019.
A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Glen Horace and Myrtle Irene Cole Bradley, she was a homemaker and member of Selma Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Roy William Offhaus of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Ellison of Boiling Springs and Rose Mary Digby of Fountain Inn; one son, Robert Warner Offhaus of Chesnee; one brother, Jackie Bradley of Farragut, Tennessee; four sisters, Karen, Nancy, Leona and Phylis all of Tennessee; and eleven grandchildren, Taylor, Shamika, Devonte, Mady, Skyy, Faith, Jace, Lane, Wyatt, Paisley and Gracie.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Robin Kay Nesbitt and two brothers, James and Earl Bradley.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Gerald Thomas. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2019