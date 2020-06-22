COLUMBUS, NC- Debra Elaine Wilson, 64, of 524 Blackwood Rd went home to be with the lord on Friday, June 20 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Betty Corbin, Grandparents; Thomas and Minnie Corbin, Seaborn and Roxie Cole. Surviving are her husband Tommy Wilson and two sons, Kevin (April) Wilson, Chad (Jennifer) Wilson, both of Columbus NC. Her 3 granddaughters Madilyn, Mahaley, and Alicia Wilson. A brother Roy (Debbie) Corbin from Phil Campbell, AL, and a sister Tammy (Doug) McGraw of Russellville, AL. Many beloved nieces and nephews. She loved gardening and watching the hummingbirds from her front porch. She enjoyed cooking and gathering the family as well as spending time with her 3 Granddaughters. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Monday June 22, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church, 382 Sandy Springs Rd Columbus NC. The family will receive friends at her sons home, Kevin Wilson, of 555 blackwood Rd Columbus NC following the services.





