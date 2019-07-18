Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
Debra H. Childers


1960 - 2019
Debra H. Childers Obituary
WOODRUFF- Debra King Henderson Childers, 58, of 43 Eli Cox Road gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
She was born in Spartanburg County, December 12, 1960 to the late James and Patricia Worthy King and was the widow of Richard Alvin Childers who passed away December 16, 2015. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Kristina Fortenberry (Bill) of Moore, Diana Samples (Mason) of Clinton; stepdaughter, Brandi Bishop (Chris) of Boiling Springs; two sons, Jamie Henderson of Roebuck and Daniel Childers (Jill) of Roebuck; stepson, Chad Childers of Cross Anchor; two sisters, Marie Simmons and Sandra King both of Woodruff; one brother, Rev. Robert King of Woodruff. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Madison and Seth Lambert, Kade and Lani Jett Fortenberry, Cash and Cam Henderson, Riley Rae Barbare and Colton Childers, Hunter Hanks, Bryson and Calli Rae Bishop. She is also survived by all the special children she had the pleasure of caring for while their parents worked, and last but not least several very special friends that she held dear to her heart.
She was predeceased by a brother, Allen King.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Donald Childers. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens with a committal service by Rev. Robert King.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019
