GAFFNEY- Debra Kay Haney Byars, 62, of 305 Ozell Avenue, passed away Thursday, November 22nd at her residence.
Wife of Dean Ray Byars, she was born in Spartanburg and was a daughter of Helen Butler Camp and the late Aaron Fair. She was raised by the late Tom and Selena Haney.
Debra Kay was a 1975 graduate of Gaffney High School, a member of Encounter Church, and a former employee of Duke Energy.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Willie Lee Camp. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Sgt. Aaron B Haney (Coco) of 29 Palms, CA; two daughters, Portia Haney (Carlton) of Gaffney and Halina Wright (Rodrich) of Boiling Springs; three step-sons, Dean Williams, of West Virginia, Dean Robinson of New York, and Nathan Peak of Gaffney; a special daughter, Gwen Galmon (Maurice) of Gaffney; two brothers, Vernon and Marvin Camp of Gaffney ; nine sisters, Selena Haney (Glen), Ella Camp, Sarah Jean Camp, Wilma Ann Camp, Carol Camp, Bobbie Jefferies, Dorothy T. Littlejohn (Charlie) , Margaret Fair Glenn (Larry), and Teressa Fair, all of Gaffney.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in Encounter Church with Pastor Joey Turner officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019