Debra Lucille (Oglesby) Davis
Graveside services for Debra Lucille Oglesby Davis of Spartanburg, SC will be held 3 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Oglesby and Anna Lucille Evans Oglesby. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and an employee of Summit Hills for more than twenty years. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert "Trai" Davis, III and a niece, Sheniqua Bailey. She is survived by one son, Jamal Davis; three grandchildren, Kaylin, Trenaria, and Treavion "King" Davis; three stepdaughters; two brothers, Charles Oglesby and David Ogelsby; one sister, Crystal Evans; one nephew, Jermaine Evans; and a host of other family and friends.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
