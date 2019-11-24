Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Destiny Fellowship Church
3825 S. Church St. Ext
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn Reid Obituary
A Celebration of the Life of Debra Lynn Reid will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Destiny Fellowship Church, 3825 S. Church St. Ext., Roebuck, SC. Pastor Terrell Greene and Archbishop B. R. Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
The family is at the home of Phyllis Williams, 127 Silverdale Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -