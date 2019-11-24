|
A Celebration of the Life of Debra Lynn Reid will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Destiny Fellowship Church, 3825 S. Church St. Ext., Roebuck, SC. Pastor Terrell Greene and Archbishop B. R. Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
The family is at the home of Phyllis Williams, 127 Silverdale Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019