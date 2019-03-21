|
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Debra used her final stepping stones as she was called to her final resting place with the Lord.
Debra was the daughter of the l ate Mr. Stanley Lyles and Mrs. Mary Davenport Lyles. She was married to the late Mr. Robert Wallace.
Debra was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina.
She is survived by 2 brothers, Dewayne Lyles and his wife Frances of Enoree, S.C., Calvin Lyles of
Wellford, S.C; 2 nephews reared as her brothers, Demarlos Lyles and Stanley Lyles of Wellford,
S.C; two aunts: Louise Burgess of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Whitney Wilkins of Black Mountain, N.C.; one uncle, Leroy Davenport of Wellford, S.C.; a brother-In-law, James Brown.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 at Cannon Chapel of Funeral Service, Inman, S.C. Viewing is from 6-8 pm, on Friday, March 22 at the Cannon Chapel of Funeral Service in Inman, S.C.
The family is at the home of Calvin Lyles at 165 Ridge Road Wellford, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019