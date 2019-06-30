|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Delanie Brewton Hess, 99, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Eden Terrace-Spartanburg. Born November 4, 1919, in Jonesville, LA, she was the daughter of the late John Timothy Brewton and Elizabeth Reid Brewton and wife of 56 years to the late James Orr Hess.
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Mrs. Hess was an active member of Morningside Baptist Church and served as teacher of the Ruth Class for many years. Delanie enjoyed serving as a member of the Golden Tones Senior Choir, Women With A Purpose, WMU, and as a prayer chain volunteer. Always with a smile, twinkling eyes, and a jaunty spirit, she would work her way around whatever room in which she found herself, greeting all and ensuring everyone felt special.
During her mid 80's to mid 90's, Delanie, along with a companion, would go every Thursday morning to Maranatha Manor to have a Bible Study and Hymn sing-a-long for the "old people". She even re-taught herself to play the organ so she could accompany the singing! Delanie would start every morning with her "exercise", which was tap dancing to classical music set in a disco style, then start studying for her Sunday School lesson, and finally, after a full day of ministry, she would read her Bible, say her nighttime prayers, and go to bed. Delanie considered her life's purpose as one of evangelism. The first question she asked upon meeting someone new was "where do you go to church?" and she would invite them to her church.
Survivors include her children, Sarah Elizabeth Hess DeSalvo of Cocoa, FL, Delanie Hess Collings (Dr. Tom Collings Jr.) of Spartanburg, SC, and James O. Hess Jr. (Nelly Hess) of Charlotte, NC; three grandsons; seven granddaughters; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We are all comforted in the knowledge that Delanie, Mama, Nana is celebrating with the Lord and loved ones in Heaven, patiently awaiting our great reunion.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-12:45 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Morningside Baptist Church, with a memorial service following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Steven Owensby and Nana's grandsons. Burial will be in Forest Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church Handbell Choir, WMU, or Golden Tones Senior Choir, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
