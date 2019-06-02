|
SPARTANBURG- Delano Eatman Ashcraft, age 84, passed away after an extended battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Corbett and Jewel Eatman and the widow of Ronald Ashcraft.
Mrs. Ashcraft was known as Dee to family, and Miss A to a majority of her friends. She was a devoted mother to her three sons. She was a very smart, active and social woman her whole life. She was salutatorian of her 1952 class at Mecklenburg High School, as well as voted Most Attractive as senior superlative that same year. She was a devout and loving woman who spent a little over four decades in the accounting profession, working with her husband, Ron Ashcraft, CPA and eventually local attorney and dear friend, Andrew Poliakoff until she retired at the age of 81. She was beloved by her family, her friends, her church family and all that knew her through raising her three boys; the accounting, legal and banking fields. She spent her final years as an avid reader, and enjoying the nature around her on her property, especially her deer and hummingbirds.
Mrs. Ashcraft was survived by her sons, Duane Stephen Ashcraft (Tina) of Travelers Rest, Neil Evan Ashcraft of Spartanburg and Kevin Lynn Ashcraft of Spartanburg; brothers Grady Eatman of Charlotte, NC, Douglas Eatman of Aberdeen, MD, Cecil Eatman and a sister Pauline Eatman Wallace of Westville, NJ.
The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, SC prior to the 2:00 PM Funeral Service at the church. Interment will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Welford, SC. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church – 1801 Skylyn Drive – Spartanburg, SC 29307. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019