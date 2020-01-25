Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Delmer Eugene Belue Obituary
LANDRUM- Delmer Eugene Belue, 80, of Landrum passed away on January 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Dallie and Catherine Pruitt Belue and husband of Mary Scoggins Belue.
He was retired from Spartanburg County Roads and Bridges and attended Fairveiw Baptist Church. Delmer loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time with his many friends and traveling to the mountains.
He is survived by his wife Mary; two daughters, Chris Killough (Joe) and Deanna Sprouse; two sons, Micheal Belue (Samantha) and Mark Belue (Nikki); and six grandchildren Sarah Sprouse, Noah Killough, Jeb Killough, Morgan Belue, Logan Belue and Ember Belue.
He was predeceased by a brother, Steve Belue.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Rev. David Grigg, Rev. Chuck Mullinax and Rev. Jimmy Camp. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Oak Manor Tryon Activity Department, 70 Oak Street, Tryon, NC 28782.
The family is at the home of Deanna Sprouse.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
