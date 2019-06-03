|
|
ROEBUCK– Delores Ann "Dee" Red, 72, wife of John Red, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Dee was born on April 16, 1947 to the late CSM Burnace Lee and Maggie Hudson Haddock. She was an avid Gardener and loved her family. Dee was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Phillip Fitzgerald of Roebuck; daughter, Jodie Pike (Jason) of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Ashley, Ella, Hunter, Caroline; two greatgrandchildren, Chandler and Alaina; a very special cousin, Peter Haddock; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00PM in the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles Lea Center; 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 3, 2019