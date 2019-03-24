Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris (Taylor) Green


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Deloris (Taylor) Green Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Deloris Ann Taylor Green, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 26, 1930, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James and Amy Bullman Taylor. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, James Green (Kathy) and Bobby Green, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Michael Green (Laura) of Lyman, SC; granddaughters, Brianne Allen (Joseph) and Heather Green; great-granddaughter, Addison Taylor Allen; and great-grandson, Brayden Allen.
Private services were held.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now