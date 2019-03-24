|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Deloris Ann Taylor Green, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 26, 1930, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James and Amy Bullman Taylor. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, James Green (Kathy) and Bobby Green, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Michael Green (Laura) of Lyman, SC; granddaughters, Brianne Allen (Joseph) and Heather Green; great-granddaughter, Addison Taylor Allen; and great-grandson, Brayden Allen.
Private services were held.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019