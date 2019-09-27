|
|
SPARTANBURG- Demitra Young Harris, 50, of 22 Rachel Ct. died Sunday September 22, 2019. Born in Spartanburg on July 12, 1969 to Bobby and Rebecca Prater Young.
She is survived by her parents of Spartanburg; two sons Joshua Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Jordon Harris of Spartanburg; brother Bobby Riser of Spartanburg; two sisters Virginia (Reginald) Foster and Renee (Derrick) Simon all of Spartanburg; a granddaughter Serenity Harris of Atlanta ,Ga.
Memorial services will Sunday September 29, 2019 2:00pm at Monks Grove Baptist Church.
SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY is assisting the Harris family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019