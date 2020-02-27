|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Denise Keller Ballard, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 11, 1950 in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Weldon Keller and Jennie Mae Searcy Keller and wife of the late Wallace Ray Ballard Sr.
Mrs. Ballard is survived by her sons, Wallace "Wally" Ray Ballard Jr. (Stacy Davis) and Patrick Ballard (Tammy Pike) all of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kenzie and Austin Davis; and self-chosen daughter, Regina Pike.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020