Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise (Keller) Ballard


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise (Keller) Ballard Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Denise Keller Ballard, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 11, 1950 in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Weldon Keller and Jennie Mae Searcy Keller and wife of the late Wallace Ray Ballard Sr.
Mrs. Ballard is survived by her sons, Wallace "Wally" Ray Ballard Jr. (Stacy Davis) and Patrick Ballard (Tammy Pike) all of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kenzie and Austin Davis; and self-chosen daughter, Regina Pike.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -