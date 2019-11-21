Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
Denise Bishop


1960 - 2019
Denise Bishop Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Cynthia Denise Bishop, 59, widow of Dale Cornelius Bishop passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born June 28, 1960 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Joe Wheeler Sr. and Nora Lee Burgess Wheeler. She was a former Scrub Nurse for Dr. Jay and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her sisters, Kathy Ghant and husband Marvin of Chesnee, Lisa Darcy and husband Mike of Boiling Springs; nieces and nephews, Ashley Jolley and husband John, Joey Ghant and wife Elizabeth, Mort Darcy; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Seigler; great nieces and nephews, Tara and Kadie Ghant, Jayden and Joseph Jolley and her beloved dog Toby Bishop.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris Nadeau Mortuary. Burial will follow in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
