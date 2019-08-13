|
|
MOORE- Dennis Ray Charles, 65, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Born Nevember 22, 1953 in Wilmington, NC, he was the son of Maurice and Barbara Phillips Charles. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service and was an employee of Camping World in Inman.
Survivors also include a son Jeremy Lyn Charles; a daughter, Stacy Nicole Charles; three brothers, Danny, Darrell and Ron Charles; two sisters, Diane Knight and Delaine Ward; and three grandchildren, Marissa Charles-Morgan, and Mackenzie and Brooks Strickland.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Wednesday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Ron Charles, 431 Whispering Ridge Trail Woodruff 29388.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019