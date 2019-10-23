|
COLUMBUS, NC- Dennis "Dutch" Hulst, loving father to Mariet, passed away on Friday October 18th, 2019 at the age of 53.
He was born in Enschede, The Netherlands to Geerdina and Wieger Hulst. After moving to the US, he graduated from Roselle High School in 1984 and attended Union CC in NJ. Dennis was the owner of Dutch Metal Roofing and Construction.
Dennis' passions include his beautiful daughter and family, his Dutch heritage, and the sport of body building; mentoring other athletes, establishing Dutch Strength Promotions and founding the NPC Upstate Classic in 2009.
Dennis is survived by his parents, Geerdina and Wieger Hulst; daughter, Mariet Hulst; sister, Nikki Hulst Gredlein and her husband Michael; several cousins as well as Davina and children.
Memorial Services will be held at McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC at 2:00 Sunday, October 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to American Fund FBO Mariet Hulst attention Nikki Gredlein, 520 Folly Road, Mailbox 254 Suite P, Charleston, SC.
