|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Dennis Irvin Borders, 72, 250 Alberta Drive, Woodruff, SC, died at home February 21, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley Johnson Borders and the son of the late William Irvin Borders and Macie Hullender Borders.
He was a retired Railroad Engineer. He loved fast cars, animals, doggies, wildlife, and story telling, but, most of all, his Grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, are two sons - Richard Dennis Borders and wife, Elizabeth, and Jason Cane and wife, Alyson; one daughter - Carrie Law and husband, Stephen; Grandchildren - Daniel, Madelyn, Claire, Brendan and Clay; two sisters - Patsy Borders Tingley and husband, Alfred and Frances Borders Faulkenberry, and husband, Kenneth; and several Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by two sisters - Billy Borders White and Susie Borders Stacy.
Visitation will be held at White Columns February 26, 2020, at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Celebration Of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Connell officiating. Burial will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens with Military Honors from the U.S. Air Force.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore Family Of White Columns is serving The Borders Family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 25, 2020