SPARTANBURG, SC- Dennis James Hall, 53, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Hall and the son of David and the late Patricia Hall. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines, owner of OnSite Locksmith Service and a member of West Side Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Dennis Hall III and wife Ashley Stone, and Christopher Hall and wife Ashley; a step-daughter Laura McJunkin and husband Travis; three brothers Mike Hall, Mark Hall, and Bob Brandt; three grandchildren Abby McJunkin, Bethany Hall and Christine Hall.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at West Side Baptist Church, 1700 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, S.C. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2019