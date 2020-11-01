MOORE– Dennis Lyle Shattuck, 77, husband of the late Nancy Bammesberger Shattuck, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Dennis was born on June 23, 1943 to the late Lyle and Doris Davis Shattuck. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Dennis retired from Kusters-Zima Corporation after thirty plus years of employment. He was a past member of the Spartanburg Jaycees and a present member of Joy Lutheran Church.
Dennis is survived by a daughter, Lisa Rodgers (Don) of Moore; son, Daniel Shattuck (Rachel) of Winder, GA; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Erika), Tanner (Rachel), Sydney (Hayden) Rodgers, and Oliva, Haley Eslick, Raina Shattuck; and one great grandson, Phoenix.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joy Lutheran Church; 3980 Moore Duncan Hwy., Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory