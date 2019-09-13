Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Resources
Dennis R. Williams, Sr. Obituary
INMAN, SC- Dennis Russell Williams, Sr., 75, of 118 Data Bush Drive, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his residence. Dennis was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on August 12, 1944, a son of the late James Russell Williams and Louise Eubanks Williams. He was the widower of Barbara "Cris" Messer Williams.
Mr. Williams was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and the retired owner and operator of Williams Auto Sales.
Dennis is survived by two sons Rusty Williams and his wife, Trina, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Drew Williams and his wife,Tammy, of Inman, South Carolina.
Dennis is also survived by four grandchildren; Jay Williams, Samantha Williams, Knox Williams and Cannon Williams.
In addition to his parents and spouse, Mr. Williams was predeceased by a brother, Gary Lee Williams.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by Rev. Donnan Lawson.
Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, South Carolina, 29621.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
