CHESNEE- Dennis Ray Bagwell, 72, of Inman passed away on 02/02/20 at his home. Mr. Bagwell was retired from the Army and from Hoechst Celanese. He was predeceased by his father and mother William Herman and Betty Crocker Bagwell and a son Stephen Bagwell.
He is survived by three daughters, April Arrowood, Kim Barrett (Tony), and Jennifer Bagwell, one brother and sister and extended family members, Chris Cepeda (Ryan), and Bryan Collins; six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
No service is planned at this time
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020