|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Mr. Dennis Wayne Guy, 48, of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Candace Sprouse Guy of the home and the son of the late Margaret "Sharon" Burke Guy and Frank and Margaret Guy of Inman. He was the Operations Manager for Guy Roofing and was a member of Bible Belt Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by one son, Joel Alexander Guy of Chesnee; and one sister, Donna Guy (Chris) Reynolds of Chesnee.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Chuck Hyatt officiating. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Belt Baptist Church, 4991 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the residence.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019