SPARTANBURG, SC- Densmore "Denny" Faris Jones, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born December 28, 1925, in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Densmore Faris and Ida Whitesides Faris and widow of Lewis Pinckney Jones.
A member of Central United Methodist Church and member of the United Methodist Women, Mrs. Jones was devoted to her Lord, husband and family, and was a great Mom. She was accepting of all people and a most generous soul. She was also a graduate of Winthrop College and retired from teaching at Pine Street Elementary School after many years of service.
Survivors include her children, Faris Harper (Cullen) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Meng Sheridan (Daniel) of Anderson, SC, Barney Jones (Bridget) of Spartanburg, SC, and Charles Jones (Jennifer) of Portland, OR; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Molly Densmore Sheridan; and sisters, Adelaide Kristopherson and Kathryn Haskell.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tom Norrell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
