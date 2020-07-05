1/1
Derlie M. Horton
1933 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Derlie M. Horton, 87, of 670 Old Burnett Road, passed away on July 2, 2020. She was the widow of the D. Earl "Buddy" Horton. She was born on February 3, 1933 in Lapine, Alabama to the late John Frank and Rosa Lee Hayes.
She met and married her husband while he was stationed in the Air Force in Mobile, Alabama. Together they traveled all over the world and raised four children. After Buddy retired in Hawaii, they returned to South Carolina to his father's home place and built their home. She loved to sew, needle point, travel, and help raise the grandchildren.
Derlie is survived by sons: Robin E. Horton of Pacolet, SC, Shawn Horton of Boiling Springs; a daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl J. and Richard Bullard of Brunswick, GA; brother: Roy Hayes of Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews; five grandchildren. She was a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by a son: John Gardner; sisters: Florence Hefner and Ruby Cornelius. She will be forever remembered by her love for her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Carlisle Wesleyan Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Home of Spartanburg or to the Alzheimer's Association.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carlisle Wesleyan Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
