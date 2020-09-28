SPARTANBURG, SC- Derrick Keith Porter, 39, of Spartanburg, SC was tragically killed Friday, September 25, 2020. Born November 22, 1980 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Laura Ferguson Paulus and the late Brian Keith Porter.
Derrick attended Clemson University and Spartanburg Technical College with a degree in Culinary Arts and Hotel Management. He was employed with International Gourmet Foods. He was an avid Clemson fan, along with his love for the outdoors including riding his motorcycle, fishing and camping, but mostly spending time with his friends, family, and children.
Survivors include his daughter, Kaelyn Porter of the home; sons, Macon and Hunley Porter of the home; sister, Jamie Bourne (fiancé Joseph Clontz) of Spartanburg, SC; brother, John Cooper of Spartanburg, SC; girlfriend, Kerri Collins and her son, Carter Davis of the home; maternal grandparents, Ian and Moira Ferguson of Laurinburg, NC; paternal grandparents, Rayford and Sandra Porter of Spartanburg, SC; Gary Paulus of Ocala, FL; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many very close friends.
The family is at Derrick's home.
Memorials may be sent to Derrick Porter's GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/y2q396 Charleston, SC support for Derrick Porter's family.
