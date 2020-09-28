1/1
Derrick Keith Porter
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Derrick Keith Porter, 39, of Spartanburg, SC was tragically killed Friday, September 25, 2020. Born November 22, 1980 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Laura Ferguson Paulus and the late Brian Keith Porter.
Derrick attended Clemson University and Spartanburg Technical College with a degree in Culinary Arts and Hotel Management. He was employed with International Gourmet Foods. He was an avid Clemson fan, along with his love for the outdoors including riding his motorcycle, fishing and camping, but mostly spending time with his friends, family, and children.
Survivors include his daughter, Kaelyn Porter of the home; sons, Macon and Hunley Porter of the home; sister, Jamie Bourne (fiancé Joseph Clontz) of Spartanburg, SC; brother, John Cooper of Spartanburg, SC; girlfriend, Kerri Collins and her son, Carter Davis of the home; maternal grandparents, Ian and Moira Ferguson of Laurinburg, NC; paternal grandparents, Rayford and Sandra Porter of Spartanburg, SC; Gary Paulus of Ocala, FL; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many very close friends.
The family is at Derrick's home.
Memorials may be sent to Derrick Porter's GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/y2q396 Charleston, SC support for Derrick Porter's family.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved