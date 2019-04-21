|
SPARTANBURG, SC- John Derrick Squires, 62, of 777 Kenmore Drive, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Derrick was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on September 26, 1956, a son of the late Johnny Jasper Squires, Jr. and Claudette Kaye Clubb Squires. He was the husband of Trina Fowler Squires. Derrick was a former employee of International Wire and was currently employed with Central Transport Company. He was a member of Blessed Hope Bible Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Squires is survived by a daughter, Kate Squires, of Inman, South Carolina; a step- son, James Camp and his wife, Leah, of North Charleston, South Carolina; a sister, Happy Squires Crowe and her husband, Kenneth, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a brother, Jay Squires and his wife, Jennifer, of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Squires was predeceased by a brother, Sean Squires. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Seawright Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Wayne Pearson. A private committal service will be held.
The families are at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019