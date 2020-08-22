1/1
Dever Lawrence Melton Jr.
1939 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dever Lawrence Melton Jr., 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum, SC. Born February 16, 1939, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Dever Lawrence Melton Sr. and Carrie Duryea Melton and husband of 56 years to the late Barbara Jennings Melton.
Mr. Melton was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church and Roebuck Masonic Lodge. He retired from Mayfair Mills after 45 years of service.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracie Crotts (Johnny) of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Denny Melton III; sister, Barbara Blalock; and brother, Charles Melton.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Massey Jr.
Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 189 North Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
