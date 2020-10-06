FAIRFOREST, SC- Dewey Edward Westbrook, 81, of Fairforest, SC met Jesus on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was the husband of Joyce Brady Westbrook.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:30 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Fairforest Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Fairforest Baptist Church, 115 Church Street, Fairforest, SC 29336.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel