LANDRUM, SC- Dewitt Miner, 67, passed away at home February 20, 2019 after an extended illness.
He was the son of late Dewitt Miner, Jr. and Madeleine Miner and grandson of Beverly and Edith Chew of Geneva, NY, Dewitt Miner, Sr. and Elizabeth Scott Miner of Ticonderoga, NY.
He was a graduate of The Harley School, Rochester, NY, and Connecticut College and received a MBA from Vanderbilt. This brought a career working for the American Medical Association in Chicago.
Using his organizational skills Dee served as Tryon Riding and Hunt Club Hospitality Chair for the Blockhouse Steeplechase for 20 years and raised substantial funds for many local charities.
Dee was a natural and knowledgeable horseman, animal lover, great cook, humorous storyteller of world journeys and a giant generous spirit.
Surviving is his wife of eighteen years, Elizabeth Fisher: sister, Rebecca Woodbridge Miner, West Palm Beach, FL; Katherine and Richard Hutto, Macon, GA and many friends near and far.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Conserving Carolina, 847 Case Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or a .
A celebration service will be held at The Church of the Holy Cross, Tryon, NC, Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00am.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019