Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
DUNCAN, SC- Dewitt A. "Cowboy" Phillips, 76, of Duncan, unexepectedly passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Chesnee, SC, he was the husband of Geraldine Case Phillips and the son of the late William Starling Phillips and Gladys Rollins Phillips Coley. He was retired from Goodyear in Spartanburg. Cowboy was a lifetime member of Irving Southworth Lodge in Lyman, a member of Hejaz Shriner and Hillbilly Clan No.2 , Spartanburg. He was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepson, Johnnie Sloan of Wellford; a granddaughter and grandson; two sisters, Cozette Smith of Spartanburg and Faye Quinn of Cowpens; a brother, Roger Phillips. He was predeceased by a son, W.C. Phillips; two sisters, Lola Mae Phillips and Sue Millwood; two brothers, Tommy and Joe Phillips.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Monday, July 01, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Greer.
Memorials may be made to , 950 W Faris Road Greenville 29605.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019
