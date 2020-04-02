|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Dewitt Talmadge Taylor, 81, our sweet husband, father, son, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Dewitt was married to Martha Weeks Taylor for 35 years as a devoted husband. He was the son of the late Dewitt Talmadge Taylor, Sr. and Ruby Greer Taylor, born and raised in Sweetwater, TX with his 10 siblings.
He is survived by his children, Michael, Wesley, and Amanda Taylor; step children, Parlene Rhinehart and Shannon Lowe; proud grandfather of seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several sisters.
Dewitt was predeceased by a stepson, Darrell Lowe; and one grandson, Stephen Crocker.
Dewitt loved his job as a master carpenter. He was an avid football lover and attended most all Clemson Tiger games.
Services for Dewitt will be private.
In memory of Dewitt, perform a kindness and pay it forward!
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020