Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewitt Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewitt T. Taylor


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewitt T. Taylor Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Dewitt Talmadge Taylor, 81, our sweet husband, father, son, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Dewitt was married to Martha Weeks Taylor for 35 years as a devoted husband. He was the son of the late Dewitt Talmadge Taylor, Sr. and Ruby Greer Taylor, born and raised in Sweetwater, TX with his 10 siblings.
He is survived by his children, Michael, Wesley, and Amanda Taylor; step children, Parlene Rhinehart and Shannon Lowe; proud grandfather of seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several sisters.
Dewitt was predeceased by a stepson, Darrell Lowe; and one grandson, Stephen Crocker.
Dewitt loved his job as a master carpenter. He was an avid football lover and attended most all Clemson Tiger games.
Services for Dewitt will be private.
In memory of Dewitt, perform a kindness and pay it forward!
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewitt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -