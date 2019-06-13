|
|
MOORE, SC- Diana Scruggs Smith, 72, of Moore, SC, died after a long illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 2, 1947, in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Dover Scruggs and Mary Ruhamer Ezell Scruggs.
A graduate of Chesnee High School, Mrs. Smith was a member of Impact Community Church and formerly employed in the corporate office at Spartan Mills.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Edwin "Eddie" James Smith Jr.; daughters, Robin Lynn Bennett and fiancé, Brian Anthony Bossolono of Lyman, SC, Karen Michelle Callot and husband, Daniel André Albert Callot of Spartanburg, SC, and Mary Amanda Nelson and husband, Marc Chandler Nelson of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Ashton Wood, Haylee Beth Babb, Payten Lynn Bennett, Luke Edward Bennett, Chandler James Nelson, and Caroline Shaw Nelson; brothers and sisters, Reggie William Scruggs of Kansas City, MO, William "Bill" Dover Scruggs and David Warren Scruggs, both of Chesnee, SC, Roger Dale Scruggs of Roebuck, SC, Mary Arlene Taylor of Cliffside, NC, and Lori Lynn Parris of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Olno Scruggs.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Jarrett McNeely. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , c/o Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Road ISC-3rd Floor, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019