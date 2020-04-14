|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Diane "Flossie" Goode Davis, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 1, 1944 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Lacy and Alma Taylor Johnson and the widow of Ray Carol Davis.
Mrs. Davis, a former cook at Ike's Korner Grille, enjoyed traveling, cooking and camping. She loved spending time with her family, church family, special neighbors, and friends.
Survivors include her son, Sammy Goode (Darlene) of Boiling Springs, SC;
daughters, Robin Hernandez (Max) and Candy Wood (Tommy), all of Cowpens, SC; step-daughters, Cassandra Davis of Greenville, SC, Kandice Petty of Inman, SC, Michelle Greenway of Spartanburg, SC and grandson, Chad Goode (Christine); granddaughter, Maria Hernandez (Placido); great grandsons, Austin Goode, and Gage Goode; great granddaughter, Zoila Hernandez and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Yother and Kathleen Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020