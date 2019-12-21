|
INMAN- Diane Morgan Fowler, 71, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born September 12, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Morgan and Annie Mae Bowman Morgan and the wife of the late James "Jimmy" Fowler. She was a member of North Spartanburg Freewill Baptist Church. She was retired from Hardee's in Inman.
Survivors include two sons, John Fowler and wife, Candi and Timothy Fowler and wife, Amanda; a daughter, Jami Bishop and Ronnie; two sisters, Nancy McKelvey and Deana Scruggs; and fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Judy Davis and Kathy West.
The family will receive friends from 7PM until 9PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sammy Sutton and Rev. Bruce King officiating. Interment will be held at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of son, John Fowler, 830 Rock Hill Church Road Inman 29349.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 21, 2019