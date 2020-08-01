COWPENS, SC- Mrs. Diane L. Lemieux, 88, went home to be with her savior on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born and raised in Central Falls, RI. Diane met and married her husband Eugene (Gene) Lemieux on April 7, 1951 at St. Matthew Church, Central Falls, RI and was married almost 55 years until his death in 2006.
Diane loved her family and was an outgoing people person, she loved music and to dance. Her feet were always moving. She also enjoyed the beach and was an avid traveler. She loved to see new places and things.
Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lemieux; son, Eric Lemieux; parents, Blanche Brazeau Lemonde and Edgar Lemonde; sister, Lucille Lemonde Begin (Ernie); brother, Edgar Lemonde (Irene).
Diane is survived by a sister, Yvonne Lemonde Goulet (Ernie); sons, Mark (Holly) Lemieux, Eugene (Sheryl) Lemieux, David (Dawn) Lemieux; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Lemieux; her grandchildren, Nichole (Mike) Murray, Jarrid (Brandi) Lemieux, Brian (Morgan) Lemieux and Christina Friday; her great-grandchildren, Reid, Luke, Malachi, Caroline, Harris, Evie Rose, Dillon and Maliya.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 901 S. Pine St. Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Compassus Hospice, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC 29340
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee