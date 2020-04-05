Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane L. Thomas Obituary
DUNCAN- Diane Leake Thomas, 70, passed away April 3, 2020.
Native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Charles Dillard Leake, Sr. and Evelyn Epton Leake, she was a cosmetologist and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Roebuck, SC.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Robert James Thomas of the home; one brother, Charles D. Leake, Jr. of Moore; one sister, Kay L. Bryant of Lyman; one nephew, James L. Gross, Jr. of Greer; one niece, Leslie Gross Crews of Simpsonville; one great-nephew, Gunner Crews and one great-niece, Kinsley Crews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Calvary Ministries to Catholics, P.O. Box 873, Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -