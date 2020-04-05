|
|
DUNCAN- Diane Leake Thomas, 70, passed away April 3, 2020.
Native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Charles Dillard Leake, Sr. and Evelyn Epton Leake, she was a cosmetologist and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Roebuck, SC.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Robert James Thomas of the home; one brother, Charles D. Leake, Jr. of Moore; one sister, Kay L. Bryant of Lyman; one nephew, James L. Gross, Jr. of Greer; one niece, Leslie Gross Crews of Simpsonville; one great-nephew, Gunner Crews and one great-niece, Kinsley Crews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Calvary Ministries to Catholics, P.O. Box 873, Duncan, SC 29334.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020