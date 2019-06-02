|
|
SPARTANBURG - Diane McElhenney Lee, 74, wife of the late Donald P. Lee, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mary Black Hospital. Born February 28, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of Mary Ellen McElhenney and the late Harold E. McElhenney.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia L. Boyle (Albert), Mary McElhenney Dunbar (John); four grandchildren, Lee Thompson, Mac Thompson, Lewis "Hunt" Gerald Pack III, John Russel Dunbar; and sister, Kim McElhenney Humphrey (Tom).
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish & Community Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Danny & Ron's Rescue P.O. Box 604 Camden SC 29021, (dannyronsrescue.org) or the Music Ministry of The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019