ROEBUCK, SC- Diane Marcotte passed away on Friday, August 7 in her sleep at the age of 79.
She is survived by her husband, James, of 59 years; daughters and sons, Renee & Chuck Magee, Brian & Chris Marcotte, Jeanne & Rich Young, Brenda, David, and Jennifer Maciel & David Balser; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Diane was born on May 11, 1941 in Guelph, Ontario and immigrated to the United States at the age of 12. Diane and James moved to South Carolina in 2006. Diane's hobbies included painting, sewing, reading, puzzles, bird watching, and Jeopardy competitions with James.
Per Diane's wishes, there will be no funeral service. She will be missed.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
