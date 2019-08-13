Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Diane Tinsley Bristol

Diane Tinsley Bristol Obituary
LANDRUM- Diane Tinsley Bristol, 73, of Landrum passed away on August 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ikie Tinsley and Sylda Kimbrell Tinsley Settle.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Roberts (Drew) of Inman; a son, Lee Shannon Bristol (April) of Boiling Springs; two sisters, Sharon Tinsley of Greenville and Judith Tinsley Jacobs of Charlotte; and 3 grandchildren, Joey Christiano, Caroline Roberts and Ragan Bristol.
A memorial gathering will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday at Petty Funeral Chapel.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for the loving care our mother, sister and grandmother.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
