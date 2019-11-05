|
Dianna Thornton Lancaster was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on November 3, 2019.
Dianna was born to Ned and Dorothy Thornton on January 21, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC. As a U.S. "Army brat," Dianna spent much of her childhood in Germany and Japan before returning home to Spartanburg. Dianna worked as an Assistant Teacher at the McCarthy Tezler School for 30 years before retiring in 2005. When her family was young, she enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher, classroom mom, softball coach, Girl Scout leader, and band mom. She was a Christian and loved to worship Jesus. She also loved children, animals, especially cats, and planting flowers. She liked to have fun and laugh and was an excellent seamstress, but her favorite thing of all was being a grandmother. To carry her memory are Dianna's two daughters, Tami Lancaster and Pamela Greenway (Clary Greenway); granddaughter, Claryn Ivy Greenway, far and away, her very favorite human; grand"dog"ter, Winnie, her favorite canine; two brothers, Patrick Thornton and Danny Thornton (Dr. Amy Thornton);and nephew, Andrew Thornton (Alyson Thornton). Dianna was an extremely giving person and she will be missed beyond measure. Please let the moon that shines above, shine on the one I love. "I'll see you in heaven!"
Graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:30 at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019