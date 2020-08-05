CHERRYVILLE- Dianne Robinson Brown, age 76, of Mozelle Road, passed away peacefully at her residence, with her husband and children by her side, Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born March 9, 1944, in Spartanburg County to the late John Darby and Mary Coffey Robinson.
Dianne was a 1961 graduate from Cherryville High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was the co-manager of Vickie's Grill for many years. Dianne volunteered as an EMT for 25 years with the Cherryville Rescue Squad. She was a member of the American Legion Post 100 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Oasis Shriners Auxiliary and the Chapter 156 Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Johnson; and grandson, Justin Wright.
She is survived by her faithful husband of 55 years, Charles W. Brown; daughter, Lynn Ward of Cherryville; son, Curt Brown and wife Jean of Cherryville; sister, Kay Moss of Cherryville; brothers, Mike Robinson and wife Wanda of Shelby, and Tony Robinson and wife Brenda of Cherryville; grandchildren, Jeremy Wright, Courtney Brown, and Bailey Lail; great-grandchildren, Kameron Wright, and Nevaeh Wright.
Dianne will Lie In State from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm Thursday August 6, 2020 at Carpenter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will not be present during this time.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday August 7, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Key officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
She will also Lie In State from 11:00 am to 11:45 am Friday prior to the funeral at the church.
Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Church Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
