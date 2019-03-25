|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Dianne Leake Arnold, 67, loving wife of Wayne Arnold of 316 W. Peachtree St. went home to be with the Lord, Saturday March 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born April 5, 1951 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Sam Donald Leake and Ruby Roberson Leake. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodruff Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Donna Burdette and husband Garren of Chapin, Sonia Seay and husband Michael of Woodruff; brother, Heyward Leake of Woodruff; grandchildren, Anna Mason and husband Justin of Fountain Inn, Faith Burdette and Cole Burdette both of Chapin, Crystal Seay and Susan Seay both of Woodruff.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Woodruff Church of God with Rev. Jonathan Knight, Rev. Buster Ball and Rev. Monte Guffey officiating. Burial will follow in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodruff Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 275 Woodruff, SC 29388.
Online condoences may be expressed by visiting www.lanfordgwinn.com
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019