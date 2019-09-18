|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dianne Dorman Pettit, 73, answered the roll call in heaven today. She fought strong in her journey home and God gave her rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was among family and friends and peacefully walked through heaven's gate. Dianne was married 37 years to the late Cecil Ray Pettit Sr. of Cowpens, SC, and is survived by her four children: C. Ray Pettit Jr. (Bernadette) of Moore, SC, James A. Pettit (Kathy) of Reidville, SC, Miranda L. Pettit of Inman, SC, and Preston R. Pettit (Christy) of Mansfield, TX.
She has fifteen grandchildren: Christopher (Bri) Pettit, Matthew (Arianna) Pettit, Andrew Pettit, Joshua Pettit, Erica Pettit, Jacob Pettit, Austin (Elizabeth) Pettit, Kayla Pettit, Daniel Pettit, Rachel Pettit, Benjamin Pettit, Emily (Chris) Blaine, Ashlyn Stubbs, Haley Stubbs and Seth Stubbs. She also has eight great-grandchildren, Liam and Nora Pettit, Matthew Pettit Jr., Marley Adair, Kieran Johnson, Carter Pettit, Ava Stubbs, and Sophia Blaine.
Dianne was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Franklin Dorman and Albert J. Dorman of Cowpens SC. She has two sisters; Gloria Dorman Walker and the late Barbara Dorman Wilkie. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James H. "Jimmy" Pettit Jr. and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Swofford and Regina Pettit.
Dianne dearly loved her family and friends, but nothing compared to her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a believer, she served God faithfully in numerous capacities including Choir, Drama, Hospitality, Bible Classes and Visitations. She faithfully attended many local churches and was an active member of Restoration/Hope Church. Dianne was a talented singer and loved to worship and honor the Lord through song. She loved to fellowship with church families and developed many lifelong friendships through Christ. She also loved to spend lots of time with her children and grandchildren. Dianne took advantage of every opportunity to have a great adventure with those she loved. She especially loved to go on Disney trips with her family and watch movies with friends and family.
Dianne spent much of her early life as a devoted wife and stay-at-home mother raising four children. She was a doting mom who meticulously cared for her children. She loved spending time with them as kids and as adults. Eventually, she joined the work force and worked numerous jobs to help support the family. As Ray's health declined, she worked tirelessly as the sole "bread winner" while also supporting his ever-increasing medical needs.
During those tough years, Dianne placed more faith in God and she grew spiritually stronger and more self-sufficient. When Ray passed away, Dianne continued to work for another fifteen years to support herself and enjoyed numerous family trips and adventures. Her strength, determination, and faith in God allowed her to live the life she wanted for many years after his death.
She never remarried. And today, after eighteen years of waiting to be reunited, heaven has been realized and she's finally back in the arms of the only man she ever loved. We'll miss her dearly here on earth, but we take comfort in knowing that she is no longer bound to years of bodily suffering anymore. She saw Jesus this morning. He made her new.
Visitation for family and friends will be 12:00 noon – 1:45 PM Friday, September 20, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg. SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor James Pettit and The Rev. Tony Cribb. Interment will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery St., Cowpens, SC 29330.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Church, 102 John Dodd Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019