Dion Leray Emory
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dion Leray Emory, 54, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical-Mary Black Campus.
Born February 5, 1966 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Jo Sandra McKinney Abbott (John) of Spartanburg and Ken Emory (Norma) of Cowpens. He was employed as a HVAC Technician and was a Christian.
Surviving in addition to his parents are sons, Brad Emory (Whitney), Zebulin Stonewall Emory, Chase Emory; sisters, Sheila Geddings (Chipper), Cathy Emory; step-brother, Phillip Moss; step-sister, Angie Burks and a granddaughter Evie Emory.
He was predeceased by a step-sister, Renee Miller.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Revs. Ken Hale and David Bosler officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faith Home, 180 Battleground Rd, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
2 entries
July 31, 2020
Sheila Gage
Friend
July 31, 2020
Sheila Johnson
Classmate
