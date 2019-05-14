Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dixie Reaves Obituary
INMAN, SC- Dixie Ann Reaves, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Guy Reaves, Sr. and Ada Turner Reaves. She was retired from Rite Aid.
Survivors include a sister, Sara Reaves Feagin and husband, M.T.; two brothers, James Guy Reaves, Jr. and David J. Reaves, Sr.. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald W. Reaves.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2019
