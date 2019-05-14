|
|
INMAN, SC- Dixie Ann Reaves, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Guy Reaves, Sr. and Ada Turner Reaves. She was retired from Rite Aid.
Survivors include a sister, Sara Reaves Feagin and husband, M.T.; two brothers, James Guy Reaves, Jr. and David J. Reaves, Sr.. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald W. Reaves.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2019