CHESNEE, SC- Clarence E. "Dock" Bailey, 92, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community.
Born May 9, 1927 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Sam Bailey and Minnie Towery Bailey. He was first married to the late Inette Holcombe Bailey and secondly to the late Montie Ruth Robbins Bailey. He was a retired textile worker with Reeves Brothers Mill and a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Surviving is his son, Jody Bailey and wife Libby of Inman; daughter, Susan Hall of Chesnee; sisters, Pat Morrow and Louise Henson both of Chesnee; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by a daughter, Vicki Humphries.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Graveside Services will immediately follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jerry White and Rev. Ralph Jett.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019