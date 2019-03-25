|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Doffus "Doc" Williams, 71, husband of Barbara Kinard Williams of Hub Greer Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center
Born April 8, 1947 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Jesse Williams and Leila Gregory Williams. He was retired from Spartanburg Steel after 40 years and attended Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Tina Camp and husband Michael of Chesnee; sister, Margie Newton of Spartanburg; brothers, Walter Williams of Spartanburg, Earl Rogers of Lake Charles, LA.; grandchildren, Michael Camp Jr., Hannah Camp, Skylar Camp and great-grandchildren, Greyson and Adelaide Styles.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a daughter Cheryl Lea Williams and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Casey Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry White officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019